JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Tops $276.96 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $276.96 million and approximately $195.85 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

