Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JUVAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 118,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

