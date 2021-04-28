K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.95

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.95 and traded as high as C$40.98. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.95. The stock has a market cap of C$431.16 million and a PE ratio of 113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

