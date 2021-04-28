Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

