Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up to $116.52

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.52, but opened at $120.23. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $121.33, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 294,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

