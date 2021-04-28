Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KALTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 201,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Kalytera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Kalytera Therapeutics Company Profile
