Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.56 and its 200 day moving average is $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

