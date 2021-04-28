Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,085. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $304.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.