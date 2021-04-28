Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Now Covered by Investec

Equities researchers at Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Investec’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

KARO stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

