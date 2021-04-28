Kava.io Price Reaches $5.12 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00009318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $299.85 million and $48.51 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.00323655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,509,479 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

