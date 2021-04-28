Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00326042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.