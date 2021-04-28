Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.30. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

