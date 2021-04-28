KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $730.64

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.64 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 850.20 ($11.11). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 654,620 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 849.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 730.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

About KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.