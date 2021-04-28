Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.85.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.
