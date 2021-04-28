Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.