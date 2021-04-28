KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in April

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.
KDDIY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 67,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
