KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in April

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDIY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 67,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.