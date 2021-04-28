Kebab Token (KEBAB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,086.00

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,086.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

