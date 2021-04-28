Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 4.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 35,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.43. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.