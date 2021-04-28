Keep Network Price Up 28.7% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $356.26 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

