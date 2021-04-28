Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Hits $54.22 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $271.11 or 0.00499403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.