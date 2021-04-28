KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 10% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $342.78 or 0.00624816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $7.77 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

