Kemble D. Morrison Sells 885 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,087. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.