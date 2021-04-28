Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

