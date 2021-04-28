Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $35.86

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $32.92. Kenon shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
