Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $35.86

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $32.92. Kenon shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.