Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.24

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 65396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

