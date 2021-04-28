KeyCorp Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $24.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,469.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.