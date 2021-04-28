KeyCorp Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of RS opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

