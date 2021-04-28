KeyCorp Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $644.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

