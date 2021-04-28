KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Sells $2,179,170.42 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

