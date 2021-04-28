KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $751,552.12 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 6,172,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,330. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.