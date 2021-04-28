KeyCorp Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $89.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 773,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,172. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.