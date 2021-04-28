Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Kilroy Realty also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,427. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.