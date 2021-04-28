Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kilroy Realty also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,427. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

