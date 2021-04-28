Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

