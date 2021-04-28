Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.18

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $673.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.