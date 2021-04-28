Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $36,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

