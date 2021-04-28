Kind Ads Token (KIND) Market Cap Hits $209,613.89

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $209,613.89 and approximately $502.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 67.6% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

