Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $216,437.48 and approximately $5,375.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars.

