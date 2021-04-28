King DAG Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $39.80 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

