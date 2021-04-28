Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $16,773.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.