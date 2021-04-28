Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

