Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.62 ($92.49).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.74. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.