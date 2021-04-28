Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.62 ($92.49).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.74. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

