Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNBWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Kirin has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirin will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

