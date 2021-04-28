KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 4,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

