KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.94.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

