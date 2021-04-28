Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Reaches $110.02 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $110.02 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.01219492 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

