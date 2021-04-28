Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0862 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $292.91 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.01051453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00706613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.47 or 1.00002423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.