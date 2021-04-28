Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.30 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Klever has a total market cap of $286.27 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

