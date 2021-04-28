Klimatas Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,097.87 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,097.87 and $419.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

