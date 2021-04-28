Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.